Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.86.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after acquiring an additional 152,858 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $469,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 560.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.