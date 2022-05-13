AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.08.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.04. The company had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,813. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.72. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$17.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.