Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MIMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,419. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

