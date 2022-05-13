Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.96

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 93735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
