Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.96

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 93735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.