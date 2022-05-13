Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.