Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

