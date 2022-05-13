Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $490,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

NYSE BABA traded up $6.90 on Friday, hitting $87.99. 20,043,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

