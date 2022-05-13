Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Alico stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Alico has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Alico by 829.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.