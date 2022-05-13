Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Allegion worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

