Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

