Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.