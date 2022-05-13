Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $224,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $121.33 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.