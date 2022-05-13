Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,196.49 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,574.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,736.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

