Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,441. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,574.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2,736.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

