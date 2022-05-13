Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.92. 48,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,788. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

