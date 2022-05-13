Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

