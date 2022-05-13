Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,276,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atmos Energy by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. 44,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,961. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

