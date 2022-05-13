Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 97,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

