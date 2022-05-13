Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics comprises approximately 1.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $17.61. 77,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

