Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.30. 63,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.35. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

