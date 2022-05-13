Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.01. 44,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.