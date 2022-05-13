Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.64. 15,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,893. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

