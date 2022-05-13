Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.04. 147,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

