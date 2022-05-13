Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 51,378 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

