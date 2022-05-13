Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 7,803 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

A stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.