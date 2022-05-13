Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 3,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,677. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.74.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.