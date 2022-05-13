Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 3,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,677. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

