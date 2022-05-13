Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 84,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,295. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.