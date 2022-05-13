Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 84,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,295. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
