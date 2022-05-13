Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amdocs updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,931,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

