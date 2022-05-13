América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Down 2.3%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 43,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,315,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,525,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,619 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
