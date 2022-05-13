América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Down 2.3%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 43,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,315,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,525,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,619 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

