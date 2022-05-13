American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

