American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.88.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,065. The company has a market cap of C$300.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

