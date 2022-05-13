American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 3.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. 5,006,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.