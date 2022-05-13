Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

COLD traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,874. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.