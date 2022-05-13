Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.61. 719,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,030,156 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.