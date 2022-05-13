AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.22% of AMETEK worth $416,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.76. 21,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.