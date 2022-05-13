Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $118.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $500.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $530.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $554.41 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $581.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $651,692. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 9,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,566. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

