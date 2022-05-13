Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 16.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was up 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 69,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,188,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
