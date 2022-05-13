Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,694,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 149,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.