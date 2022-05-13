Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,694,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 149,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

