Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.14 to $21.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $22.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 303,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $107.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

