Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 553,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

