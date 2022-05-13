Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NU.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,533,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. NU has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

