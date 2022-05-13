Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 377.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 447,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,686,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,427,357.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

