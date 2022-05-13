Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Argo Group International posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 320,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

