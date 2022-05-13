Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 705,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $9,994,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

