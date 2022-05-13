Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. 5,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,885. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.