Analysts Set CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $24.00

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,095. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.