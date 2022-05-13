Analysts Set Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) PT at 78.80

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 78.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Volvo Car AB (publ.) alerts:

VLVOF remained flat at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.83. Volvo Car AB has a one year low of 5.74 and a one year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.