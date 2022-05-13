Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.