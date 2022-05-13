Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $412.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.51%. On average, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $1.4046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

