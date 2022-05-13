Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ANGPY stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

